Kate Middleton and Prince William Frolic With Children in New Garden Reveal Photos

Over the weekend, the Chelsea Flower Show was held in London, with the show marking the debut of the Back to Nature Garden, which was co-designed by Kate Middleton.

Middleton worked on the project with architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, and Sunday’s show allowed the Duchess of Cambridge to debut the results of her hard work, with husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on hand to explore the garden.

After the garden’s debut, Kensington Palace shared a series of images of the royal family enjoying the space on social media, with Middleton and her daughter in floral dresses and William and his sons all wearing varying shades of blue.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/MJPmbVkmIC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

One shot found Middleton, William, George and Louis photographed in front of a den made out of sticks, while another featured George and Charlotte sitting on a wooden bridge, their feet dangling in the water of a small stream.

Along with the photos, the palace shared that the garden “is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature.” The posts further explained that the Duchess believes in the positive impact of the outdoors on physical and mental health, as well as childhood development.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,” Middleton said. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

While the royal mom co-designed the garden, her family also helped with the project, collecting hazel sticks, moss, leaves and twigs.

Photos also included a snap of William next to Prince Louis, who was seated on a rope swing, and Charlotte taking a turn on the swing as she looked at the camera.

“I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.” — The Duchess of Cambridge #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/R6NoMiA32k — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

As Prince Louis hasn’t been seen quite as much as his older siblings in public, considering the fact that he is one year old, it was a treat for fans to see the toddler happily walking around the garden and exclaiming over a flower as his mom helped him stand.

The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of @Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. pic.twitter.com/zCGdl2zuS8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

