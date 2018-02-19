Kate Middleton Wears Green to the BAFTAs Despite All-Black ‘Time’s Up’ Dress Code

Kate Middleton attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday night with husband Prince William, with the Duchess donning a forest green Jenny Packham dress for the event.

The choice was a noted contrast from nearly all of the other women who attended the awards, who wore black in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. Actresses have been wearing black throughout this awards season to support the causes, and the BAFTAs were no different, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o and Angelina Jolie donning the hue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Middleton’s choice to wear green was likely the result of royal protocool, which prohibits members of the royal family from making political statements with their clothing. Should the Duchess of Cambridge have worn black to the awards, she would likely be perceived as doing such.

While the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements don’t appear political at the outset due to the fact that they are aimed at combating sexual harassment, the movements have been accused by some as being political in nature.

As it stands, Middleton’s choice of a muted color seems to indicate a nod to the cause without showing outright support, something she was prohibited from doing.

The royal did incorporate a few elements of the color into her look, as her dress had a black band around its empire waist and the Duchess carried a dark clutch. She further accessorized her look with a sparkling emerald and diamond necklace, because royalty, wearing her brunette tresses in curls around her shoulders. Middleton’s flowing gown also served to accent her baby bump — the mom of two is due to welcome her third child in April.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo