Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Both Broken the Same Rule in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

There's at least one royal tradition that has both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stumped. Both women have sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon – and both have broken the broken dress code there at one time or another. According to a report by PEOPLE, this isn't just a random restriction but a very practical policy.

Wimbledon is one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world and the organizers reserve the seats in the "Royal Box at Centre Court" for honored guests – often including the British royal family. That privileged seat comes with some rules, however. The Wimbledon website notes that guests in the Royal Box are asked to "dress smart" – implying that they should look somewhat formal to match the setting. It also says: "Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

It's no surprise that both Markle and Middleton have slipped up and broken this rule. For one thing, hats are a very prominent part of women's formalwear in the aristocratic circles in the U.K., as commenters in the U.S. have been delighted to see over the last few years. For another, the seats at Wimbledon are all in the open and exposed to the sun, so it makes sense that the attendees might want to wide-brimmed hat to give them some relief.

Markle broke this rule in 2018 when she attended the Ladies' Single Final with Middleton – their first public appearance together without their husbands. Markle carried a white straw hat with a black band above the brim, but she did not wear it – presumably because she was informed of the rule at the last minute. Meanwhile, Middleton broke the hat rule just last year at the Women's Singles Final, to the surprise of some commentators.

Middleton wore a beige hat with an extremely wide brim and loose weave, casting ornate shadows on her face. However, according to a report by PEOPLE Wimbledon organizers may have told her and other guests that it was alright to wear hats on that particularly sunny day. Middleton is the patrion of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, so it would not be a surprise if she had some insider knowledge.

It's never been very clear to the public where Middleton and Markle stand with each other ,though there has been plenty of speculation. Here, at least, both women can be humanized with the same simple mistake.