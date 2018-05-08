Kate Hudson Teases Baby No. 3 in New Video With Best Girlfriend

Kate Hudson is celebrating best friends and babies!

Just a month after announcing that she is expecting baby number three with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson took to Instagram again to show off her growing baby bump alongside best friend and personal trainer Angi Greene, who is also expecting her third child.

“14/15 years ago when me and one of my best girlfriends were having our first babies, little did we know 15 years later we would be weeks apart both on number 3!” Hudson captioned the short clip that shows both she and Greene cradling their baby bumps.

The 39-year-old actress has continued to keep fans up to date on her pregnancy ever since she took to Instagram on April 6 to post a video of a balloon-popping gender reveal party, announcing that she and Fujikawa are not only expecting, but also that they are expecting a baby girl.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned the post.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

This will be Hudson’s third child, the actress already having son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, six, with musician Matt Bellamy, though it appears to be the first for Fujikawa.

Since the initial announcement, Hudson has documented her pregnancy for her fans, posting pictures of her growing baby bump, including one photo with Aerosmith frontman “Papa” Steven Tyler.

Her latest pregnancy is also inspiring her to consider expanding Fabletics to include a maternity line.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” Hudson told PEOPLE about the idea. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

However, she is currently focusing on the addition of the new Girl Almighty collection, which will have proceeds going to SchoolCycle, a program run by United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign.