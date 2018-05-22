Kate Hudson Provides Sweet Peek at Baby Bump on Instagram

Kate Hudson is showing off her growing baby bump.

Pregnant with her third child and first daughter, actress Kate Hudson has not been shy with showcasing her blossoming bump, with the 39-year-old taking to Instagram on Monday to showcase her lipstick-kissed belly.

“Auntie @sophielopez giving us a belly kiss pre fitting. #ShesGettingBig,” Hudson captioned the image, which shows her relaxing on a couch piled with pillows, her baby bump sporting a lipstick stain.

The mom of two announced on April 6 that she is expecting baby number three, a girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, taking to Instagram to make the announcement via a balloon-popping gender reveal party video.

“SURPRISE!!!” the actress captioned the moment. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson and Fujikawa have known each other for years, though they have only been dating since late-2016. The 39-year-old already has son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, six, with musician Matt Bellamy, though the little bundle of joy will be Fujikawa’s first child.

The actress briefly sparked rumors that she and Fujikawa were engaged after she attended a Harry Winston jewelry event in Hong Kong sporting a large diamond on her ring finger, though the ring was likely just part of the event.

Since the announcement, Hudson has been keeping fans up to date with frequent updates document her growing bump. In one update she posed with Aerosmith frontman “Papa” Steven Tyler, and in another, she showed off her bump alongside best friend Angi Greene, who is also expecting her third child.

Hudson has even drawn inspiration from her latest pregnancy, teasing that there may be a future maternity line in her Fabletics activewear collection.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” Hudson told PEOPLE about the idea. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

Currently, however, the actress is focusing on her latest addition to the line – Girl Almighty, which will have proceeds going to SchoolCycle, a program run by United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign.