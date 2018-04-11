Kate Hudson Flashes Diamonds on Ring Finger While Cradling Baby Bump in First Outing

Kate Hudson showcased her growing baby bump on her first outing since announcing that she is expecting her third child, but it was the diamond on her finger that caught everyone’s attention.

Just days after taking to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together, the 38-year-old actress attended a Harry Winston jewelry event in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Wearing a black velvet maxi dress with lace panels, which offered a look at her growing baby bump, barely-there heels, and Harry Winston necklaces and bracelets, Hudson walked the red carpet, though it was the large diamond on her ring finger that raised eyebrows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the photos on the Daily Mail.

Hudson’s outing came just four days after she took to Instagram to post a video of a balloon-popping gender reveal party, announcing that she is not only expecting, but also that she and Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned the post.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

The couple has known each other for years, but have only been dating since late-2016. As previously mention, this is Hudson’s third child, the actress already having son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, six, with musician Matt Bellamy, thought it appears to be the first for Fujikawa.

Ironically, Hudson recently gave an interview to The Times, where she opened up about motherhood and the prospect of having more kids, saying, “I’d like to! I’m not done yet. A girl would be fun.”

“We’ll see,” the 38-year-old actress added. “We’ll see how many Danny wants.”

There are currently no details on exactly how far along she is or when the baby is due.