Pregnant Kate Hudson’s Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Shows off His Faux Baby Bump

Kate Hudson‘s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, showed off his own “baby bump” while the couple were hanging out in Woody Creek, Colorado this weekend.

Hudson, 39, posted a photo of Fujikawa, 32, sticking his stomach out and cradling it in a restaurant. “Pregnant together,” Hudson wrote in the caption, alongside a pregnant woman emoji and a heart.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been spending the past week in Colorado. She was in Aspen for the Fourth of July, showing off her baby bump as she kneeled on a sidewalk during a parade. On Saturday, she also went on a nature walk, which left her feet “swollen [as f—].”

Before spending the past week in Colorado, the Hudson family was in Europe. Hudson visited Greece and Italy with Fujikawa, sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder, 14. Her brother, actor Oliver Hudson, mother Goldie Hawn and Hawn’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell, were also on the trip.

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source told PEOPLE. “She and Danny are great… Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”

In an April Harper’s Bazaar interview, Hudson said her perfect day would end with her family gathering to watch the sunset in Greece.

“A handful of my closest friends and my entire family gather to watch the magical Greek sunset and have a little cocktail before heading into town for a feast. Happiness to me is good conversation, connection, and lots of laughter,” she said.

In June, when Fujikawa celebrated his birthday, Hudson shared a photo of the two kissing. “Love of my life,” she added in the caption.

Hudson’s baby girl is due in August. The Almost Famous actress and Fabletics mogul announced she was expecting her third child in April when she posted a video from the gender reveal party. She said she delayed the pregnancy announcement because she had the “most sick first trimester of all my children.”

“I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” Hudson wrote. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. She also dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014.

Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground