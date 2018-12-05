Kate Gosselin Reportedly Maintains Full Custody of Her 8 Children

Kate Gosselin still has full custody of all of her kids, despite claims by Jon Gosselin otherwise.

The father of eight claimed on Instagram Live last week that Hannah, one of the former couple’s sextuplets, was living under his roof full-time.

“She permanently lives with me,” he said in the video, which was captured by RadarOnline.

However, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Kate “maintain full custody of all eight of her kids.”

Kate and Jon finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been on establishing a DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the 14-year-old sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Though he wished them a happy birthday on Instagram in October, Jon reportedly remains estranged from the twins. They told PEOPLE in August 2016 that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews talking about the strained relationships at the time.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Kate, meanwhile is expected to make her return to reality TV for a new TLC series following her love life, Kate Plus Date.

“I started picturing myself sitting in a rocking chair, knitting, and words like ‘old maid’ and ‘spinster’ started to come to mind, and I realized that no, I don’t want that to be my fate,” she previously told PEOPLE of the series.

Though she admitted her life is “very complicated,” she doesn’t want that to hold her back. And when it comes to what she’s looking for in a match, Kate said she’s “open.”

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” she said. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate Plus Date does not have an official premiere date at this time, but it is currently scheduled to debut sometime this fal. The title of the show is a play on the name of her previous TLC series, Kate Plus Eight, which was originally titled Jon and Kate Plus Eight prior to their divorce.