Kate Gosselin Shares Message for Daughter Mady With New Photo Amid Ongoing Family Drama

Amidst ongoing family drama, Kate Gosselin had a very motherly response to her daughter’s Instagram post. Mady Gosselin, one of Kate’s daughters, shared a photo of her and one of her college friends on Instagram earlier this week along with the caption “college besties for the win!!” As noted by InTouch Weekly, the family matriarch posted a loving comment to her kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mady Gosselin (@mady.gosselin) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:24am PST

“I love you, girls! Study hard!!!” the elder Gosselin wrote in the comments, adorned with a few kissing a heart-eyed emojis. Several of Mady Gosselin‘s fans also weighed in, with comments ranging from “glad you are happy,” to “hope you are enjoying college life.”

The post is a bright spot in the long-running drama between Gosselin and her ex-husband, Jon. The pair starred Jon & Kate Plus 8, which chronicled their hectic family life with their eight children. That iteration of the show ran for five seasons. After the couple divorced in 2009, the show was re-tooled as Kate Plus 8, and ran for another six seasons before concluding in July of 2017.

Last month, Jon Gosselin went on The Dr. Oz Show to talk about how he’s had to “reparent” two of their eight children, blaming his ex-wife.

“Fame’s different only because fame… things are given to you,” Gosselin said. “You’re held to a higher standard. You’re put on a pedestal… the attention, it’s almost like a drug, like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just… it feeds and feeds and feeds.”

He also accused Kate Gosselin of being “warped” by the fame the two acquired as reality stars, and went on to explain that their divorce and resulting lawsuit from TLC, the network that aired their series, nearly ruined him financially. Though he said he did it to protect their children.

“I didn’t understand, at first, why but now I understand why,” Gosselin went on to confess. “All she wanted was legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle. It gets all warped. That’s fame though. It just twists things around.”

When asked, Kate Gosselin responded, explaining that she has, “consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now.”