Kate Gosselin Hospitalized With Medical Emergency

Kate Gosselin is opening up about what led her to a hospitalization. In a TikTok video she uploaded, which was shared by a friend on September 30 from her hospital bed, it was revealed that one of her dogs caused the injury.

“Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg,” she told fans, noting the injury is in her knee. Her explanation came after she shared a photo of her arm with an IV attached to it via TikTok earlier the same day.

In her original post, the mother of 8 didn’t reveal why she was in the hospital. “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys,” she captioned the post.

In her latest health update, Gosselin shared how an “ice machine,” a cold therapy system, is assisting with her pain. She explained that a doctor had described her injury as “life-altering.”

“I have an ice machine, and, let me tell you, I love it,” Gosselin said in the clip. “I’d say my insurance bought it but, let’s be honest, I probably bought it. They’re sending me home with the ice thing.”

She underwent surgery as a result of the incident. In an update to fans in another TikTok post, she said the surgery is one of her “top three most painful surgery” experience and resulted in the administration of “five pain meds.” Despite the pain relief, she says a lot of the pain persists. “My leg is really hurting, I’m going to need to say something,” she told fans. “It’s, like, unable to be ignored.”

Gosselin recently made news when she announced that she had a new boyfriend. When fans asked if he was supporting her through her recovery, she didn’t answer.