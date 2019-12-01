Kate Beckinsale Leaves an Absolutely Epic Response to Troll Who Shamed Her Bikini Photos

Kate Beckinsale was just shamed for one of her latest bikini photos, and she is not having it. The 46-year-old Underworld star took to Instagram to show off her latest beach look — a chic navy two-piece that put her toned figure on full display. However, one commenter was not too pleased with the snapshot and posted a comment shaming her age, while accusing her of “looking for attention.”

“Shes too old..looking for attention hahahaa!!” the commenter wrote.

The comment caught the actress’ eye, and she decided to chime in with a heavy-weighted reply. While some might have shared a more vicious response for such a comment, the Pearl Harbor actress took a more skilled approach, reaching out to the fan and trying to figure out the deeper issue at hand.

“Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?” Beckinsale wrote. “I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you. You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries. If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will feel possible.

“The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth, or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach, is noise I do hope you allow yourself to ignore. If you’re older and fearing less is available to you, it actually isn’t, don’t let that limit you in anything.

She went on to share how she just couldn’t “imagine how unhappy” someone would have to be to post such a response like this. “People have all sorts of things going on that they put a brave face on and you’d never know. Sending love and the real hope you receive this message in the spirit that it’s meant . I know you have more to offer than leaving mean comments that illuminate far more about you than they do about the people you choose to comment on. Sending love x.”

Beckinsale then wrapped up her remarks by replying to another fan who was in awe of the actress’ graceful response.

“Well said! that’s exactly what crossed my mind when I read her comment; she’s psychologically projecting her own flaws,” the second fan wrote. “By the way just want to tell you that you’re an awesome, bright, funny, clever, beautiful, intelligent, gorgeous soul!!!”

Beckinsale replied, “perceived flaws! They might not even be flaws except in her own head. And thank you! That’s so nice of you xx.”

