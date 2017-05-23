Kate Beckinsale Sports A Plunging Neckline For The Billboard Awards

The first name that springs to mind when you think of the “Billboard Music Awards” might not be actress Kate Beckinsale, but based on the outfit she wore to the 2017 celebration, you won’t soon forget her.

The actress attended the celebration of some of the most successful performers of the year, handing out the award for Top Male Artist. Beckinsale bestowed the honor upon Drake, who cleaned up with 13 awards in total. Overcome with excitement and in the company of the beautiful actress, he couldn’t resist giving her hand a kiss.

When posting on Instagram, Beckinsale not only shared her thanks to her hair and makeup team, but also gave shout outs to Monique for “heroically applying baby powder to my armpit” backstage and to Cher “FOR JUST ABSOLUTELY SLAYING.”

Beckinsale wasn’t the only one impressed with Cher’s performance, as she blew audiences away with performances of two of her biggest hits, “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” It was a legendary night for Cher, who was awarded with the Billboard Music Awards ICON Award, allowing her to join the ranks of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez.

During her speech, Cher revealed, “I think luck has so much to do with my success.” She added, “I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.”

Another one of the night’s highlights came from Dion, who performed one of the biggest hits of all time, “My Heart Will Go On.” The special performance of the song, which one Record of the Year and Song of the Year Grammy Awards, marked the track’s 20th anniversary.

“It has played such a huge role in my career,” Dion said. “I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come.”

