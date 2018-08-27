Kat Von D Shares Clip of Baby Kicking While Her Mom Cradles Her Bump

Kat Von D shared a sweet video this week of her mom getting to know her and husband Leafar Seyer’s unborn son. In the video, Von D holds her mom’s hands on top of her baby belly while baby Leafar kicks.

“Mi hermosa mamá [my beautiful mother] feeling the baby kick. 🖤🖤 #momvond,” Von D captioned the video, in which she can be seen wiping away happy tears while her mom smiles and laughs along with her.

Many of Von D’s nearly 7 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their joy over the touching video.

“Showing off to abuelita, that he’s a strong kicker!!!” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful, happy moment with you and your mom!!” someone else said.

“Love this moment with mama,” another wrote.

Von D and Seyer announced their pregnancy in May on Instagram with a photo of the tattoo artist cradling her visible bump. “It’s a boy,” she captioned the photo.

Seyer revealed that the pair will name their baby Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backward and Seyer’s stage name.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” Seyer wrote. “I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

The two married in February, surprising fans when Von D shared a photo of their ring-adorned hands on Instagram.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte,” she captioned the image.

Von D has been sharing updates throughout her pregnancy, including a controversial post in which she announced that she would not be vaccinating her baby. In the post from June, she showed off her growing belly and opened up about being “bombarded with unsolicited advice” from the minute she announced her pregnancy.

“Some good and some questionable – unsolicited none the less,” she continued, eventually revealing that she and Seyer opted not to vaccinate.

“And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” she explained.

Since then, her Instagram comments sections have been filled with debate over vaccination. In this week’s post with her mom feeling the baby kick, many brought up the subject.

“This is beautiful… But I’m so sad and disappointed about your opinion on vaccinations. Very irresponsible,” one person wrote.

“vaccinate your kids 🤔” another simply said.

“I hope you’ve reconsidered vaccinating your baby boy, it’s the best option for you!🖤” someone else wrote.

But others agreed with Von D’s stance.

“I’m so proud of you standing up for non-vaccinations. Stay strong and represent people like us,” one person said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @thekatvond