Karol G's Private Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Scary Incident in the Air

A private jet that the singer was traveling in had to land after the crew reported a fire in the cockpit.

Karol G's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after a scary incident in the air. Los Angeles' ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports that the plane had to suddenly land on Thursday night after the flight crew reported a fire in the cockpit.

The local news outlet was in the air above the runway at the Van Nuys Airport as the jet landed. In footage shared on social media, it appears that Karol G and other passengers are seen deplaning and hugging each other after the frightening situation.

A mid-air emergency over SoCal as a private jet carrying Grammy-winning artist #KarolG and her entourage makes an emergency landing after a report of smoke in the cockpit. Passengers can be seen hugging after the frightful flight. The tense moments – Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iRbdKvyjqm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 1, 2024

In a post on Instagram, Karol G thanked "everyone who has been concerned." She added that her family, team, and herself "are all very well." The Grammy-winning singer's message concluded, "God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health."

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times, saying, "A twin-engine Gulfstream IV landed safely at Van Nuys Airport in California around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 29 after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit."

The statement added, "The flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport and was headed to El Salvador International Airport. The FAA is investigating." The Times noted that an FAA investigation is a standard procedure whenever "an aircraft is involved in an emergency landing."

Karol G is currently out on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. She performed in Zapopan, Mexico on Feb. 24, and is scheduled to perform in Guatemala City, Guatemala, this weekend, per Entertainment Tonight. It's unclear how or if the plane incident will have on her concert plans.