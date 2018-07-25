Karlie Kloss Shows off Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are officially engaged after dating for six years, with Kloss giving fans a peek at her engagement ring on her Instagram Story. The former Victoria’s Secret angel is now rocking one stunning sparkler.

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones,” she captioned a clip of herself excitedly holding up her left hand as she was getting her makeup done. “This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me.”

The model followed up with two snaps that read, “One of the best parts of [ring emojis]…sharing the news.”

She then shared photos of herself FaceTiming with said loved ones, including her sisters, grandmother and mom.

She also spoke to famous friends like Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice, modeling her ring on camera.

The 25-year-old’s ring looks to be a massive single diamond sitting on a pavé band, with the timeless setting perfectly complementing Kloss’ classic style.

The Kode With Klossy founder originally announced her engagement with a selfie of the duo standing in front of a sunset over the water, with Kloss giving her fiancé a kiss on the cheek.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

“He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Kloss and Kushner have been dating since 2012. In 2013, Kloss told PEOPLE that she enjoyed the fact that her boyfriend is “so not in fashion. It’s really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind.”

The couple has been fairly private when it comes to speaking about their relationship, something Kloss explained in a recent interview with Porter magazine.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” she said, via Harper’s Bazaar. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

