Karlie Kloss Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Love Fries’ Photo Gets Posted

Karlie Kloss is not pregnant, thank you very much — she’s just a fan of French fries.

Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner celebrated their marriage eight months after their wedding with a star-studded party in Wyoming over the weekend, and one photo from the celebration had some fans wondering whether the model was expecting.

On Tuesday, the Project Runway host shared a snap of herself and Kushner on the dance floor, with Kloss holding her husband’s face in her hands as he balanced on crutches.

“Lean on me,” the caption read.

When one fan commented, “Pregnant?” Kloss politely shut the speculation down, responding, “not pregnant just love,” alongside a French fry emoji and angel emoji.

Fans immediately stepped in to note that the 26-year-old should not even have been asked that question in the first place, as speculation about someone else’s body is never appropriate.

“How are people still asking this in 2019? We should all know by now it’s not ok,” one comment read. “If a woman is pregnant, it’s private till she decides to share. If she’s not, it may make her self conscious or way worse, may hurt if she has fertility problems. Ugh.”

“even if she was its her buisness (sic).What if she couldnt (sic) have children and it affects her?” another fan wondered. “We need to stop asking women if they are pregnant or why they dont (sic) have children!”

“It’s never okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant,” a third person commented. “Not if you think you see a bump, not if she’s shopping for maternity jeans, not if she’s in the maternity ward in a hospital gown pushing an IV pole. Never, ever, ever. Just don’t ask. “

Others joked about the fries, with one person writing, “food babies are just as important.”

“not pregnant, just human,” added another fan, while a third joked, “it’s me in an average day after a light lunch!!!!! Lucky you.”

Kloss and Kushner celebrated their marriage with a weekend-long event that Kloss dubbed the “Party on the prairie” in an Instagram slideshow of photos from the bash featuring snaps with famous guests like Orlando Bloom and Mila Kunis, as well as photos of Kloss doing prairie-themed activities like riding a horse and driving an ATV.

Other guests included Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, Kunis’ husband, Ashton Kutcher, designer Diane von Furstenberg and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

