See the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Slip Into Starring Role for Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters slipped into Calvin Klein for a juicy game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner, got candid for the 30-second ad spot called “Our Family #MyCalvins.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians ladies spent time lying on the floor and joking about what they have or haven’t done, and things got pretty interesting. Fans learn that Kim has never gotten a tattoo and Kendall has never dyed her hair, but eldest sister Kourtney has eaten a rattlesnake.

The reality cast of sisters also posed for a series of more intimate shots shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, which features the sisters in both denim looks and in black or white CK underwear.

“The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt,” the brand released in a statement. “This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families—both born and made—to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”

The campaign was shot last October, when Khloe’s baby bump was barely visible, if at all. But unlike Kourtney and Kendall, who were pictured topless, Kylie is featured in more modest looks. In a few shots, she sported a denim button-up, and in others, she’s wrapped in a quilt or sitting behind Khloe. She apparently stepped out of a few family snaps, too, further fueling rumors of her pregnancy.

The sisters went rustic and Western for the Americana-style photoshoot, which features Calvin Klein’s spring-summer 2018 collection. The images and video will support global campaigns for both Calvin Klein Jeans and underwear.

The clothing brand has featured several celebrities in its latest multi-month campaign push, including a group of artists chosen by Solange Knowles, the A$AP Mob, and Cindy Crawford’s daughters Kaia and Presley Gerber. Every campaign was shot in the same rustic locale with Calvin Klein’s patchwork blankets also featured.

“Family is everything,” Kim Kardashian told VOGUE of the campaign, “so when we’re all together doing something special like this, it means so much.”

“The bond we share is infectious,” Khloe added of her time spent shooting with her sisters. “Even though we pick on each other like normal siblings, we are each other’s biggest supporters… I want people to see unity, loyalty and strength. We’re a mix of everything, and I think family is the ultimate American dream.”

The collaboration also hinted back to Khloe’s pregnancy reveal in December, when she posted a close-up photo of her baby bump in CK matching undies on Instagram.