Kardashians to Blac Chyna: Blame Yourself, Not Us, for Ruining Your Reality Show

The Kardashians are coming for Blac Chyna. The 29-year-old model filed a lawsuit against the reality TV family alleging that they sabotaged her reality show with Rob Kardashian, but the Kardashians aren’t taking the blame for what they say is Chyna’s failure.

In Chyna’s suit against Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Chyna claims the three orchestrated a plot to torpedo Rob & Chyna after the couple broke up earlier this year, and that’s why E! canceled the show.

TMZ reports that the Kardashians have just filed legal documents asking the judge involved to toss Chyna’s case, claiming the real reason the show was canceled is that Chyna went to court and got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, making it impossible to shoot a show with interactions between the two.

Chyna has since dropped the domestic violence allegations after receiving a $20,000 per month child support agreement.

Last week, Chyna responded to a lawsuit dating back to Christmas 2016, when she allegedly assaulted Rob Kardashian.

Chyna told the judge that any aggressive behavior was in defense of both herself and others, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The filing from Chyna and her lawyers state although she acted violently on Dec. 14, 2016, it was “caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant’s self-defense and defense of others.”

The new documents make no mention of the related lawsuit, where Kylie Jenner is suing Chyna for vandalism to pay for the damage to her house. The incident took place in a residence that Jenner was renting to Kardashian at the time. Jenner has valued the damage at $100,000.

It also came out this month that Rob Kardashian and Chyna’s daughter, Dream, will appear on a new reality show starring Chyna.

“Blac Chyna is going to do a new reality show in 2018, that’s almost a certainty, but music is her first priority,” a source told Us Weekly. “Dream will be able to be on the show.”

The series, which has yet to be officially announced, is still in the early stages, the source added.

“Nothing is being filmed yet, though, and a network hasn’t been locked in,” they said. “But there’s a lot of interest in doing her show.”

While the model works out the details of the new reality series, she is focusing on music, the source said, which is “coming out first quarter of next year.”

“She’s in the studio hard at work, recording every day,” adds the insider. “Big name artists, producers and song writers. No videos shot yet and they are still figuring out the first single.”