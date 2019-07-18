Instagram Drags Kylie Jenner for Photoshop Fail With Her BFF Stassie

Kylie Jenner recently took a handful of friends on a luxury vacation to celebrate her skincare line, Kylie Skin, with the group jetting off to Turks and Caicos where they’ve been hanging at the pool, spending time on boats and posting about it on social media.

In a photo Jenner posted on Wednesday, she and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, who goes by Stassie, can be seen standing in front of a brick wall wearing matching dresses in different colors.

The makeup mogul’s caption read “opposites attract,” but several of her followers were more focused on an apparent photoshop fail rather than the friends’ coordinating outfits.

Several people pointed out the fact that Karanikolaou’s left leg looks suspiciously thin and curved, which seems to be clear evidence that the photo was altered.

“I’ll come back and check this later when the rest of the legs finished uploading,” one comment read.

Another person pointed out, “These are super poorly edited!! Look at that girls legs and hips.”

“Home girls (sic) leg tho,” a third message read, while a fourth comment added, “Can’t handle these photo shops lately. You two are beautiful regardless. Quit editing the photos for real.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been accused of editing her photos on her trip, as another photo of the reality star and Karanikolaou raised a few eyebrows thanks to the fact that the vertical stripes on the pillow the two women are sitting in front of appear to be wavy around the vicinity of Jenner’s waist.

Some fans also wondered whether Jenner’s leg had been edited to look longer in a snap of the 21-year-old posing on a boat in a vintage Chanel bikini.

When she wasn’t busy posting photos of her own, Jenner found the time to defend one of Karanikolaou’s photos against a troll who had commented on the model’s appearance.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” the person wrote. “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out,” Karanikolaou fired back in the comments, while Jenner interjected, “Leave her thick thighs and phat p—y out of this!!!!!!”

“Beautiful inside and out,” she added in a second comment.

The group is now back from vacation, but Jenner and Karanikolaou kept the tropical vibes going when they headed to Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening while wearing coordinating outfits of off-the-shoulder crop tops and leggings, Jenner in red and her friend in black.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner