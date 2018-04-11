Kardashian Family Unfollows Tristan Thompson on Social Media Amid Cheating Reports

As reports surface that Tristan Thompson cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, the entire Kardashian family has unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers star on Instagram.

From Khloé Kardashian herself to momager Kris Jenner, all members of the KarJenner clan have stopped following Thompson on the social media platform — that includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloé has not deleted photos of the couple together from her account and still reportedly plans to give birth in Cleveland, Ohio despite the surfacing alleged cheating videos.

“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source told Us Weekly Tuesday. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Thompson’s alleged infidelity made headlines Tuesday when the Daily Mail published a video of him and a mystery brunette many fans seem to believe is Instagram model Lani Blair seemingly kissing at a club in New York City on Saturday.

The Shade Room then also posted photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player walking into the Four Seasons hotel with someone who appears to be the same woman.

TMZ also published surveillance tape Tuesday of the athlete kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

While the Good American designer has not yet commented on the reports, many fans have taken to social media to offer their support and advise her to focus simply on having a healthy baby at this point.

Others pointed out that Thompson ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in mid-2016 when she was pregnant with his now 15-month-old son, Prince Oliver.

Craig took to her Instagram story Tuesday night to seemingly comment on the situation, writing she would “never make light of someone else’s misfortune.”

Her post read: “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone. Nor would you feel idemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Kardashian and Thompson announced in December they were expecting their first child together, and two months later announced that the little one would be a girl.