See How The Kardashians Reportedly Treated Tristan Thompson While in the Delivery Room With Khloe

Khloé Kardashian may be beaming after welcoming her baby girl into the world early Thursday morning, but a source reports that there was tension in the delivery room between the KarJenner clan and Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian gave birth to her first baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson early Thursday morning, surrounded by the Cleveland Cavaliers player, momager Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, and BFF Malika Haqq. But just two days after the first allegations of Thompson cheating on his pregnant girlfriend broke, a source reports that tensions were high in the delivery room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Kardashians gave Tristan hell in the delivery room. Kris and Kim were side-eyeing him and didn’t even want him to be there. They basically didn’t speak to him at all and Kris didn’t even want him to hold his daughter,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

“Khloe tried to keep it together but it was tough. She had a mixed range of emotions. Happy. Sad. She was crying a lot but Tristan knew it wasn’t because she’d just given birth. He knew it was because of what he’s put her through,” the insider continued. “About an hour after the baby was born, Tristan left. The whole experience was dreadful.”

What the source said is true. Fresh off an alleged cheating scandal and the birth of his daughter, Thomspon was spotted leaving Hillcrest Hospital outside of Cleveland, Ohio just after the birth of their baby girl.

Thompson’s sly escape came after news broke on April 10 that he had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

He has since been accused of being intimately involved with at least five women while Kardashian was expecting.

Despite the cheating reports, Kardashian has made the choice to reportedly forgive and is allowing Thompson to bond with their little girl.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

It has also been reported that Kardashian, by Ohio law, has sole legal custody over their day-old daughter. Though the law recognizes Thompson as an “equal” parent, he will have to file with the court in order to obtain visitation and parenting rights.