Kardashian Family Celebrates Easter at Kanye West’s Coachella Church Service

The Kardashian-Jenner family might not have been packing the pews for Easter Sunday, but they made sure to attend church in their own way.

On the final day of the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, Kim Kardashian‘s husband, rapper Kanye West, hosted an early morning church service, featuring new music and appearances by DMX and Chance the Rapper.

The spiritual performance brought all the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family together to celebrate, including Kim, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as all their kids and significant others.

Keep scrolling to get an inside look at how the famous family was celebrating Easter Sunday at the performance:

Happy Easter

Celebrating the holiday and supporting West, Kylie and beau Travis Scott attended the church service side-by-side, posing for a sweet smooching photo the makeup maven captioned, “Happy Easter,” simply enough.

While the rapper looked casual cool in an open short-sleeve button-up shirt and matching skinny jeans, Kylie went with the neutral tones West’s events are famous for in a tan maxi dress and white sneakers.

Turning Looks

Kylie’s fit might have been simple, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped things up when it came to her hairstyle. Sporting a long, tight braid down to her hips, the youngest KarJenner added round seashell-esque charms alongside translucent crosses to the plaits to add some interest to the look.

Family Fun

While waiting for West’s service to get started, sisters Kylie and Kendall spent some time with nieces North and Penelope on the grounds of Indio’s Empire Polo Grounds. In another video, sister Khloé could be seen getting down on the grass with the little ones, proving it truly is aunts that have the most fun!

North West

On the way to see her dad perform, North was clearly excited to be spending time with mom Kim, showing off her gray Yeezy outfit and festive braids, which ended in little Troll dolls tied into each plait.

Looking out the window and posing for selfies with mom, it’s clear the 5-year-old was having an Easter to remember.

Sister Bonding

Khloé and Kourtney may be going at each other in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it’s clear the sisters have worked things out in real time. Spending time together in the VIP area, Khloé showed love for Kourtney’s 9-year-old son Mason as they eagerly awaited the show.

Watching the Show

Once the show got started, a purple-haired West put on an early morning show alongside a massive group of musicians, dancers and singers in a gospel-inspired performance.

During the service, West debuted a new song called “Water” alongside numbers including Stevie Wonder’s “As,” Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life,” and his own “Jesus Walks.”

Church Service

Even little North, who had taken the microphone in a moment at one of West’s Los Angeles services in a moment that quickly went viral for the little girl’s confidence, performed alongside her dad, dancing and singing alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry.

‘That’s my daddy’

While the Kardashian sisters’ late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was obviously not in attendance, he had a presence at the service that clearly touched the hearts of all his daughters.

All three Kardashian sisters shared a video of a woman wearing a shirt featuring the Kardashian patriarch’s face airbrushed on the back, with Kourtney writing on the Instagram Story, “That’s my daddy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian