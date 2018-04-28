Kardashian Family Reportedly Still ‘Very Angry’ at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Khloe

The Kardashian family is not on board with Khloé staying with Tristan Thompson after the infamous cheating scandal.

Days before the birth of Khloé and Thompson’s first daughter, True Thompson, the NBA star was accused of cheating on the reality personality with multiple women, leading to a massive scandal that neither of them have yet to publicly address.

Videos by PopCulture.com

E! News reports that while the Good American boss goes “back and forth” and her feelings about their relationship “change daily,” a few of those closest to her would prefer she leave him.

“The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloé trying to forgive him,” a source told the site. “They don’t trust him and feel he won’t change.”

The source added that “some of the family has been more understanding than others.”

“Kourtney especially has been supportive of Khloé. She understands why Khloé is doing what she’s doing and has been there for her,” the source tells us.

Despite her conflicting emotions about her relationship with Thompson, Khloé is reportedly doing what’s best for her daughter and, according to the source, “keeping the family together is the priority.”

“She has a big heart and is very forgiving. She doesn’t see herself as a single mom at all. She’s taking one day at a time and doing the best she can for her daughter,” the source said.

Another source previously told E! News Khloé has faith she and Tristan “can make it work” and has “fallen in love with him all over again” watching him with True.

Kim Kardashian spoke on the cheating scandal for the first time during her April 27 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by People. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Thompson was photographed getting cozy with other women days before Khloé gave birth, and it was later revealed he may have been cheating all throughout he pregnancy.

During her Ellen appearance, Kim spoke about baby True, saying, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Kim is not the only one upset with Thompson about the cheating allegations, as it was reported early on that all-star team captain, Lebron James is “livid” with him.