Kanye West's Team Reportedly Flies to Wyoming to Help Him Get Medical Treatment

Kanye West's inner circle is coming to his side as the musician appears to struggle with his mental health. West's childhood friends from Chicago, "Don "Don C" Crawley and John Monopoly, flew into Cody, Wyoming, to be with the rapper, as did his manager Bu Thiam, a source close to West told PEOPLE. Don C was the best man at West's wedding to Kim Kardashian and works as an executive at G.O.O.D. Music label, while John Monopoly used to manage West earlier in his career.

"They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action," the source said. "They are working to get him the help he needs. He's been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time." The insider added that people close to West are "concerned," and that making sure he is safe and getting the help he needs is everyone's "top priority." Right now, West is working on his upcoming album with "music creatives" in Cody, the insider added, noting he will likely be evaluated Wednesday by an expert again.

Another friend of the artist, comedian Dave Chappelle, flew into Wyoming to check on West as well. The rapper posted a video of himself with Chappelle and other friends on Twitter Tuesday, captioning it, "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

After an erratic rally for his presidential campaign Sunday, West tweeted allegations that Kardashian and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, had tried to "lock him up," and that he had tried to get a divorce from the KKW Beauty mogul since 2018. Kardashian took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to address her husband's mental health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Explaining that her family was "powerless" because West is not a minor, Kardashian asked for "compassion and empathy" when it came to understanding her "brilliant but complicated" husband. She added that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," and urged people to take mental health more seriously on an individual basis moving forward.