Kanye West Outwardly Shows Support for Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandal



Is this shady? Kanye West ended his controversial Twitter rant Wednesday by showing his support for Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal.

West, 40, shocked fans and followers on Wednesday by expressing his support for President Donald Trump on the social media platform, among other bizarre statements such as, “I’m nice at ping pong.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Runaway” artist wrapped up his rant by tweeting, “That’s the last tweet of the day … Now ima go watch the Cavs.”

that’s the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The rapper’s support for the Cleveland Cavaliers comes at an odd time, as Thompson, who plays on the NBA team, recently cheated on West’s sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian, days before the pair welcomed their daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian’s beau, 27, made headlines earlier this month when news broke that he had been unfaithful to his pregnant girlfriend at least five times while she was expecting.

The new mom has yet to comment on the infidelity, but a source told PEOPLE Wednesday that she and her baby were to remain in Cleveland with Thompson “indefinitely.”

Another source told the publication, “Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, supported her little sister while she gave birth, rushing to her side along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. All were spotted in Cleveland after True’s birth.

This isn’t the firth time West has voiced his support for one of Khloé’s flames, either current or former. Earlier this month, the “Famous” rapper praised his ex-brother-in-law Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloé from 2009 to 2013.

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West captioned a photo of himself and the former NBA player. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 when he was found unconscious after overdosing in a Nevada brothel. He returned to the public sphere in February 2016, supporting West at his Yeezy fashion week party in New York City.

Photo credit: Facebook/Kanye West