Kanye West Sparks Backlash After Reportedly Parking in Handicapped Spot for 2 Hours

Kanye West has sparked backlash after reportedly parking in a handicapped spot for two hours.

According to Radar, the rapper found himself at the center of heated criticism when he left his $135,000 Tesla sitting in a handicapped parking spot at a YMCA in Monrovia, California.

West was reportedly there to watch his friend’s son play basketball in the facility’s gymnasium.

“It was definitely his car,” a source who photographed the vehicle stated. “A few members complained that the car was taking the space but I don’t think anybody mentioned anything to him. It was elderly people that complained.”

“I don’t know why he parked there because there is a lot of parking, but that space is right in front of the facility,” the source continued. “I don’t know if he wanted to go in and out really fast.”

“There are four handicapped spaces and there are a lot of elderly people so they get really full all the time,” the source added. “There is a lot of regular parking at the back of the facility, at least 30 spaces. There were some free when he was parked. If he’s not handicapped, why would he park there? I think it was very inconsiderate.”

“I feel like he didn’t think about what the YMCA is,” the source said, adding that West appeared to be “shy and bored” during the youth basketball game. “It is for everybody. But I guess he is rich and doesn’t care.”

This is certainly not West’s first controversy this year, as the rapper has seen his fair share of headline-making moments for most of 2018.

One of the more notable controversies was when he advocated for abolishing the 13th Amendment following a political rant from the main stage at Saturday Night Live after cameras were off.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West said in the caption of a tweet that contained a photo of him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Tthe 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals,” he added in subsequent tweets. “not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment. We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform.”

West has since publicly stated that he plans to avoid any political involvement moving forward.