Kanye West Shows off Intergalactic ‘Rick and Morty’ Art Starring Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West showed some love for Rick and Morty on Tuesday with a photo of himself and Kim Kardashian walking through a portal in the show’s animation style.

West posted a screenshot of his text conversation with Kardashian, in which he asked, “May I take you to another galaxy.” Shortly after that, he posted the picture, then deleted the screen shot. The drawing showed an animated version of West holding Rick’s portal gun in one hand, and his wife’s hand in the other. They were stepping through one of the show’s swirling green portals and smiling earnestly.

Damn @kanyewest likes Rick and Morty? All is forgiven //t.co/pRlf4BwcSq — ☀️ Quandi (@Sunquansungod) October 23, 2018

“We need one with you wearing yeezys @kanyewest,” added another.



West was among the many fans who were overjoyed when Rick and Morty got a massive pick up back in May. The show got a 70-episode order from Adult Swim, and West took to Twitter to voice his excitement.

“This is the greatest news,” he wrote. “This is my favorite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.”

A few weeks later, series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland responded by sending West an animated birthday card, which Kim Kardashian herself posted. This is when speculation that one or both of them would appear on the show really started to heat up.

Still, considering West’s recent media outbursts and his controversial support for President Donald Trump, the collaboration does not seem like a sure thing. West was called in as a musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this year, and held the crowd hostage with an on-stage rant after the show. Considering that he is something of an unknown quantity in the entertainment world right now, the production could choose to stay away from him.

In addition, Harmon is an outspoken opponent of the president and his administration. On his weekly podcast, Harmontown, Harmon has railed against the president and his supporters, invited guests from opposing political causes, such as the Democratic Socialists of America, and expressed his apocalyptic view of America as it stands now.



Rick and Morty season 4 is expected to air some time in 2019.