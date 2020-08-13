Kanye West Reportedly Talks 'Almost Daily' to Jared Kushner

✖

Kanye West reportedly talks to President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "almost daily." According to a Forbes report, the rapper and Kushner are rather close, despite some in West's inner circle questioning it. While West has not been quiet about his campaign somewhat being intended to hinder Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden's run for the presidency, he did reportedly insist on how "Jared's scared and doesn't want me to run because he knows that I can win." However, that seems to be some kind of reverse psychology that appears to be working according to Kushner.

While West appears to have a rather odd relationship with Kushner and Trump, being that he's supported the president and allegedly talks to Kushner almost every day, although he wants to run for president against Trump, he did refer to the White House adviser as his "boy" as a term of endearment. "I love Jared. I was just... that's my boy, you know? That's really my boy. So I prefer to not drop his name," he said according to Forbes.

West's run for presidency started out similarly to Trump's in a sense that no one seemingly took it seriously in the beginning. As Trump began to move forward, people went from scratching their heads to picking their jaws up from the floor. West announced a few years back that he intended to run for president in 2020. Fans simply laughed and brushed it off. However, on July 4, 2020, West made an official announcement and is seemingly serious about it. While there's still a lot of questions surrounding his campaign, West has been putting one foot in front of the other as he gears up for election time in the fall.

"If you know him for more than 20 minutes, you know that will work," a source close to the rapper told Forbes in regards to the message Kushner is feeding him. Another source added, "He's just like a kid. The more you tell him he can't do a thing, the more he'll do it [...] he has a tremendous drive to prove people wrong." While Trump's administration claims to have no involvement in West's run for the presidency, some feel otherwise for this reason right here.

"One time I talked to Jared Kushner, who was saying, 'We don't have Black leaders — we just have hustlers.' Why? Because they killed all the Black leaders," West said in his interview with the publication. While it is not particularly clear on who "they" is, whether it be a certain party or group of people unrelated to politics, it does seem that West is still in support of Trump as he treks alongside the president in hopes of taking office come 2021.