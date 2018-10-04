Kanye West Reportedly ‘Fine’ Around His Children After Rapper Confirms He’s Off Medication

Kanye West is reportedly “fine” around his children, after confirming that he is off his bipolar disorder medication.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the family stated that West — who has three kids with his wife Kim Kardashian — has not caused any concern with being around them.

“Kanye is fine with the kids, and there is zero worry about him being around his own children,” the source said. “He adores them, and would never do anything to damage them.”

“They see him as a fun dad because he is always very energetic when he’s with them,” the source added.

West spoke candidly about his mental health in June, saying during a radio interview that he “had never been diagnosed until” he was 39 years old. He also included a caption on the cover of his most recent album that read, “I hate being bi-polar. It’s awesome.”

The “New Slaves” rapper recently made headlines when he called for the 13th Amendment to be abolished after going on a pro-Donald Trump rant from the stage at Saturday Night Live after the cameras were off.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment,” she wrote in a caption of himself wearing a make America Great Again hat. “Message sent with love.”

Notably, the 13th Amendment of the Constitution outlaws slavery, and West has since attempted to clarify his comments, though it is still somewhat unclear what his stance is.

Not long after, another source close to the rapper shared that the upcoming anniversary of his mother’s death could be the reason he has been acting bizarrely as of late.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” the source explained, referring to the fall 2017 when West’s public behavior was also quite unusual. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

West’s mother Donda passed away in 2007 after complications from cosmetic surgery caused her to be in failing health. The source stated that they see a direct correlation between West’s behavior and this time of year, though West himself has not commented on that possibility.