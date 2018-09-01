Kanye West Leaks Private Texts With Caitlyn Jenner Amid Family Feud

While Caitlyn Jenner is estranged from the other members of the Kardashian family, it looks like she keeps in contact with Kanye West. The rapper shared a screenshot of private texts between himself and Jenner.

On Aug. 29, West tweeted a screenshot of a photo of Sophia Hutchins Jenner sent him.

“Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!!” Jenner wrote. “Thanks again.”

“So awesome. Your welcome,” West replied.

Hutchins, 22, is Jenner’s rumored girlfriend. The two have been romantically linked since last year, when the 68-year-old Jenner took Hutchins, a transgender activist and reportedly the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They also went to the 2018 GLAAD Awards together.

Jenner kept their relationship private for months, but finally let some details slip about their relationship in a Variety interview in early August.

“We are not going to get into that,” Jenner said when asked about their relationship. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

Hutchins joined Jenner for that interview, and told Variety that Jenner was not being an advocate for transgender rights just to get attention.

“Coming from a reality show, where every detail of your life is documented, to not seeking any press is kind of a big change. Caitlyn is not working on these issues for press attention. She’s doing it because she genuinely wants to help the community,” Hutchins said.

Jenner has not been in a romantic relationship since her marriage to Kris Jenner ended in 2015. Kris and the other members of the Kardashian family, including West’s wife Kim Kardashian, have not been on the best of terms with Jenner, especially after Jenner’s book The Secrets of My Life was published.

In 2017, Kim called Jenner a “liar” in one Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode around the time the book was released.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone, she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad,” Kim said at the time. “I have always had Caitlyn’s back… She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

“We haven’t talked in a long time,” Jenner told Variety about her relationship with Kris.

The bitterness between the Kardashians and Jenner might be easing up though. According to Us Weekly, Jenner did attend Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday with the other Kardashians in attendance in early August.

Photo credit: Getty Images