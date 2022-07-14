Kanye West Hit With Another Lawsuit Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is in another legal battle. TMZ obtained documents that show a company is suing Ye for millions. Phantom Labs say they were strung along with promises from the DONDA rapper and were left with a tab of more than $7 million, and now they want their money back. Phantom Labs says they worked on several projects with Ye for nearly a year, from June 2021 to March 2022. One of the projects was four weeks of his now beloved Sunday Service, as well as a listening event for DONDA 2, his "Free Larry Hoover" benefit show with Drake, and his canceled 2022 Coachella performance, and they weren't paid.

The company's attorney Howard King alleges that initially, Ye and his team were making consistent payments. But payments eventually ceased and invoiced began to stack up. By Feb. 2022, they say they were owed over $6 million. Ye allegedly promised to settle his debt with Phantom from a $9 million check he was supposed to receive from his performance at Coachella but did not because of the unexpected cancellation of his headlining show.

The company says that in addition to the $6 million tabs, they were hit with another $1.1 million in Coachella-related cancelation fees. They want him to cover the excess fees as well.

TMZ reported that Ye backed out of his Coachella performances less than 2 weeks before he was scheduled to hit the stage. His decision to back out isn't fully known, but it came amid his media campaign about his divorce from Kardashian in the thick of their divorce. He was quickly replaced by The Weeknd

Phantom is suing for breach of contract, seeking a $7.1 million payment. He hasn't said anything about the suit.

The Yeezy founder has been silent in recent months compared to his 2021 antics. He made headlines for his public pleadings for Kardashian to take him back. Ye also began slewing threats in his music and visuals toward Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson at the start of their relationship. He also complained about custody issues regarding he and Kardashian's four children, alleging he was being painted as an absentee father with mental health issues. After several months of such, Ye vowed to stop taking matters of his family public.