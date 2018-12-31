Kanye West Goes After Drake Again, This Time for Following Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West lashed out at Drake again on Twitter Monday about the “In My Feelings” rapper following West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, on Instagram.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” West wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets saved by The Blast. “This person is not [Drake’s] friend… This man followed my wife on Instagram I feel a public apology in order.”

West later added, “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f– wife on Instagram.”

In another tweet, West wrote, “I only play by God’s rules. I don’t follow no man made codes… Or it’s cool if it’s a diss record because it’s more entertaining? Ima break all codes. I ain’t taking advice from no one who ain’t do nothing to actually help.”

He later added that he is not “trying to be cool” because “If I got any cooler I would freeze to death.” West ended the Monday tweetstorm with “Love everyone.”

This was not the first time West tweeted about Drake following Kardashian on Instagram. On Saturday, West learned about Drake’s Instagram activities, and posted another series of tweets that were deleted a short time later.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it’s the most f– up thing of all, and I just saw it this morning,” West wrote Saturday. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

West’s feud with Drake has been going on for years, but took a new turn in 2018 when Drake appeared to diss West in Travis Scott’s track “Sicko Mode.” West responded by producing Pusha T’s diss track “Infrared,” which then led to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle.” That in turn led to Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon,” in which Pusha claimed Drake has a secret son. Drake told LeBron James on HBO he thinks West told Pusha about his son.

On Dec. 13, West went on a Twitter rant after he received a message asking him to clear Drake’s use of “Say You Will” in his song “Say What’s Real.” West refused, and claimed he spoke to Drake over the phone. West went on to accuse Drake of threatening his family and playing a role in a stabbing at a November Pusha T concert in Totonto.

“Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family,” West wrote on Dec. 13. “Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental s— I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis.”

“Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kardashian added.

Drake never directly responded to these messages, instead just posting five laughing emojis on his Instagram Story amid West’s tweet barrage on Dec. 13. However, extra security was reportedly seen outside his home on Dec. 14.

Photo credits: Getty Images