Kanye West Apologizes After Broadway Actor Calls Him out for Being on His Phone

Kanye West offered his humblest of apologies to Broadway star Jarrod Spector after Spencer called him out for looking at his phone during the The Cher Show on Monday.

The musical, based on the legendary singer, officially opened at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City on Monday night, with West and wife Kim Kardashian in the star-studded audience.

Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the performance, called out West, who apparently was distracted.

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” he tweeted during the show. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West took the callout in stride, responding with a gracious apology. “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe,’” West wrote. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

While Kardashian has not commented on the etiquette gaffe, she did document the evening with photos and videos on her Instagram Story. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a longtime fan of Cher’s, having dressed up as her multiple times for Halloween and even setting up a backstage meet and greet for her friends during the ongoing season of the E! reality show.

Kardashian and West weren’t the most famous stars in attendance at the show’s opening night; Cher herself was in attendance, one night after receiving this year’s Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. At the event, she told Entertainment Tonight that the proudest moment of her career was winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role opposite Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck.

“The Academy Award,” the 72-year-old said. “…As [Paul Newman] opened the thing and pulled out the card I went deaf, and when he took a breath, I thought, ‘It’s not [me] because you don’t need a breath to say Cher.’ And then when I won it it was one of the most thrilling moments of my life.”

“I actually never expected to win this,” she said. “I’m not sure why, but I felt like, Meryl [Streep] wins this kind of award and I just never thought I would win it.”