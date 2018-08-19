Kanye West Dressed Down on Social Media for Peculiar Outfit at 2 Chainz Wedding

Kanye West made a bold fashion statement at 2 Chainz’s wedding on Saturday, even by his own standards.

West is known for stirring the pot with his fashion sensibilities. On Saturday, he did just that when he arrived at the wedding of fellow rapper 2 Chainz in a green Louis Vuitton suit with no shirt on underneath. The embattled music icon caught the most flack for his footwear — a pair or rubber Yeezy slides with socks on.

West hardly smiled as he strolled into the wedding with wife Kim Kardashian, who wore a bright neon dress. A massive gold pendant hung around West’s neck, with no tie or collar to accompany it. It was strange to see West posing for a photo with Lil Wayne, who appeared the more formal of the two.

The getup caused an uproar on Twitter. The most forgiving of Yeezy’s fans complimented the single-button, double-breasted suit, as well as the rapper’s bold shirtless look. They also noted that the colors of his and Kardashian’s outfits subtly complimented one another. It was regarded as a brave move to West to go bare-chested, particularly after his outburst in May, where he vulnerably admitted to getting liposuction out of insecurity.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he said at the time, speaking to the TMZ staff. “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right?”

Still, no one came to West’s defense when it came to his sandals, except for a few sardonic praises.

“I was about to say Kanye looks good until I looked at his feet,” one person tweeted.

“I’m worried about Kanye,” someone added ominously.

“The slides got me dead,” wrote another person. “Like, [they’re] literally one size too small.”

A few people even worried that West’s influence would create an accidental trend. They implored other men not to follow in the rapper’s footsteps — literally.

“Plz don’t copy Kanye and wear sandals with a suit,” someone begged, “it’s not a good look for him or you.”

In truth, West may no longer have the reach to start a sandals-at-wedding-trend. His exploits earlier this year turned some of his most die-hard fans away, after they saw him wearing a Make America Great Again Hat and suggesting that slavery was “a choice.”