Kaley Cuoco Updates Fans on Her Shoulder Injury Recovery

Kaley Cuoco kept her fans updated over the weekend via her Instagram Story as she continued to recover from recent shoulder surgery.

On Friday, she posted a video of a friend braiding her hair, admitting that she hasn’t been able to change out of her stripped button-down shirt since the surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[She] finally came to save my hair from the hands of [her husband] Karl Cook,” Cuoco said in a video. “I’ve been in the same t-shirt for three days, what are you gonna do?”

On Saturday morning she returned to her Instagram with a video of her icing her shoulder, while her arm was still in a sling.

“Day 3 in the same shirt,” Cuoco said. “Braids are hanging in, Karl might have to redo them. [I] could write a sitcom about his hairstyles.”

Cuoco and Cook married on June 30 at a horse stable in San Diego on June 30. Just five days later she revealed she was getting surgery done on her right shoulder.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy [laugh out loud] on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support,” Cuoco wrote in a post from a hospital bed after the surgery. “knowing [Cook] I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. Thank god my hair color is on point.”

The Big Bang Theory actress later assured fans the surgery was always planned to take place shortly after her wedding and was not an emergency procedure.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” Cuoco explained in a video on Friday “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?”

“Just brilliant, hun,” Cook interjected.

“I knew I’d have a babysitter,” she jokingly responded.

Cuoco and Cook first began dating in late 2016 a year after she had divorced from tennis player Ryan Sweeting after being married for nearly two years. She admitted in an interview with Cosmopolitan in April that she never imagined getting married again, but Cook changed that.

“My ex [Sweeting] ruined that word [marriage] for me,” Cuoco said at the time. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive.”

“I knew I just had to be patient,” she continued. “I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”