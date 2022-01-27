Kaley Cuoco Reveals Bathroom Prank Pulled on Her on Set of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco is keeping her eyes peeled for pranks on the set of The Flight Attendant. While filming the second season of the HBO Max series, Cuoco revealed she got a pretty nasty shock from stylist Jayde Moon as part of their ongoing prank battle. In a clip from Moon’s Instagram Story, Cuoco’s bathroom can be seen covered in fake cockroaches waiting for her to walk in.

“Alright, I’m in Kaley’s trailer,” Moon said in the clip. “Lots of disgusting cockroaches in here.” When Cuoco did see her new bathroom decor for the first time, she unsurprisingly screamed and ran out of the room, much to Moon’s thrill. Cuoco shared her own side of the prank on her Story soon after, saying, “This is what I walked into. It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol.” Cuoco added that while she’s tried to prank Moon back, she still has yet to “scare anyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco gave The Flight Attendant fans quite a shock earlier this month when she announced Sharon Stone would be joining Season 2 as her mother. “Welp, I can finally share this news .. hi mom, I [love] you,” she wrote alongside a photo with the actress on Instagram. “@sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax.”

The Ratched star has been cast as the mother of Cuoco’s character Cassie, Lisa Bowden. The second season of the hit show will focus largely on Cassie’s sobriety, as the first season followed the character’s struggle with alcohol and how it landed her as a suspect in a murder. After managing to prove her innocence, Cassie makes a move in Los Angeles to embark on her sobriety journey.

Cuoco told Deadline of Season 2, “I was very clear when we decided we wanted to do a second season, that I didn’t want Cassie to all of a sudden be like an amazing FBI agent. We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side.” She added that during her first year sober, Cassie “makes all the wrong decisions on what you’re not supposed to do when you become sober, and she’s going to learn very quickly that it’s not as easy as she thought.” Season 2 of The Flight Attendant is scheduled to be released in the spring on HBO Max.