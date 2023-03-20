Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New Mirror Selfie

A glowingly pregnant Kaley Cuoco recently took to social media to show off her growing baby bump in a new mirror selfie. In screenshots from Cuoco's Instagram Storie thread — which PEOPLE published — the actress is seen posing in a beige dress while one of her adorable pups hangs out in the background. Cuoco also shared an image of a gift her mother got her: a blanket with "Whats her name" written on it. She captioned the image, "When no one knows her name, so your mom goes to these lengths LOL!"

Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey first announced the news that they were expecting back in October. On her Instagram page, the former Big Bang Theory star shared a photo of the two holding a slice of cake with pink icing. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she wrote in the post caption. "Beyond blessed and over the moon." Many of Cuoco's fans, friends, and followers commented on the post, with Alyssa Milano writing, "You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much."

In December, Cuoco and Pelphrey went on a vacation, and the Flight Attendant star showed off her baby bump during the trip. PEOPLE reported that Cuoco documented the trip on her Instagram Stories thread, revealing all the fun things the couple has been up to on their exotic getaway. In one photo, the actress took a selfie while relaxing in a chair, showing her pregnant belly peeking out from behind a button-up shirt.

Just a few weeks prior to their getaway, the actress praised her boyfriend in a post from her birthday. "This birthday week has been so special," Cuoco wrote in a Dec. 1 post on Instagram. "So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved . You know who you are [heart] and to my forever bud [Tom Pelphrey] for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My [heart] is full."

More recently Cuoco an Pelphrey celebrated their baby shower together and in photos of the big event, shared on Instagram, fans got a peek at the tattoo Cuoco has dedicated to her beau. In images, the pair were seen holding hands, and upon looking closely at the photo, fans can get a glimpse of the "Tom" ink that Cuoco has on her ring finger.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," Cuoco wrote in her Instagram post, which also included a number of other pictures from the party. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives." Many of her fans, followers, and friends have since commented on the post, with singer and actress Willa Ford replying, "What a night! Thank you for allowing all of us to witness your love and celebrate with you both!"