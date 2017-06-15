Kaley Cuoco Shares Funny Face ‘Soul Sister’ Photo

Kaley Cuoco and her "soul sister" showed off their funny faces in a hilarious new Instagram post. The Big Bang Theory star took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the snap.

Well. This says it all. @jamiemakeup you are everything ! Happy birthday to my soul sister 👅💋💋 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

The 31-year-old actress shared the snap with the caption: "Well. This says it all. @jamiemakeup you are everything! Happy birthday to my soul sister."

The humorous pic shows Kaley Cuoco and her makeup artist pal making funny faces for the camera. The Wedding Ringer star was photographed sporting a green bikini top while her blond locks rested on her shoulders. The barely-there top exposed Kaley's tanned and toned figure and gave a glimpse at her ribcage tattoo. She completed her look with a pair of white pants.

When Kaley Cuoco isn't posting funny photos on the Internet, she has been busy gushing about her wildly popular CBS series. During a new episode of Actors on Actors, Cuoco revealed what she believes makes The Big Bang Theory so successful.

"Our characters have always been lovable. They were the underdogs from day one, and people fell quickly in love with them and wanted them to win, wanted them to do well," she said.

Cuoco also gave credit to the BBT creator and producer Chuck Lorre.

"That mixed with unbelievable writing, and Chuck Lorre. I mean we have this golden god writing behind the scenes and keeping things funny. I don't how, after this many seasons, they're continuing with the writing," she said.

Lastly, Kaley Cuoco says that the real-life dynamic with her co-stars – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch - is massively important in portraying the onscreen relationships between characters.

"We really like each other," Cuoco said. "It is such a family. You see the relationships on-screen and it comes off to people. Like I said, they fell in early on with these four guys, and wanted them to get the girl and wanted them to get the job. It made science kinda sexy, and it kind of changed things around a bit. We have a lot of fun, we know it's a big deal. We love being there."