Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute To Adam West With Full ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Photo

After news broke that beloved Batman actor Adam West had passed away, Hollywood came out in full force to express their grief and pay tribute. Now, Kaley Cuoco has shared her own personal homage to West on Instagram.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Adam West. Still can’t believe we worked with him on our 200th episode @bigbangtheory_cbs he was as cool as you would imagine him to be … #batman A post shared by @normancook on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Sharing a cast photo from The Big Bang Theory, which featured West from when he guest starred on the show, she wrote, “So sorry to hear about the passing of Adam West. Still can’t believe we worked with him on our 200th episode.”

Cuoco went on to say, “he was as cool as you would imagine him to be,” and then added, “#batman.”

Right before the weekend, Adam West passed away at the age 88, losing his battle with leukemia. Surviving him are his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Many other celebrities released statements in the wake of West’s passing, as well.

Mark Hamill wrote, “[Adam West] was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I’m so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans.”

Filmmaker Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) tweeted, “Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW!”

Regardless of age or showbusiness outlet, it’s clear Adam West had a huge impact on everyone.