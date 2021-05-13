Kaley Cuoco Lands Inspirational Baseball Project as Post-'Big Bang Theory' Success Continues

✖

Kaley Cuoco continues to have success after Big Bang Theory. According to Deadline, the 35-year-old actress has acquired the rights to Katie Russell Newland's A Season With Mom through her production company Yes, Norman Productions. A Season with Mom is a book that was published on April 6.

The story focuses on a cancer survivor and baseball enthusiast who embarks on a big adventure, visiting all 30 Major League Baseball parks in one season. Along the way, the woman shares memories and reflections of her mother who loved baseball and died of cancer before her and Katie could check the item off their bucket list.

A Season With Mom is one of the many projects that Yes, Norman Productions is developing. One of the most popular projects, The Flight Attendant, has taken Cuoco to new rights, and a second season of the HBO series is in the works. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cuoco talked about being able to transition from Big Bang Theory to The Flight Attendant and still have time for herself.

"I’ve been with the same team of nearly 20 people — agents, managers, attorneys, publicists — since I was about 15," she said in the November interview. "During the last few years of Big Bang, they were all telling me, 'You might want to start thinking about the next step.' They knew I wasn’t planning, so it was one of my managers who told me to look out for an article or a book that I liked. One night, I was swiping through upcoming books on Amazon and saw The Flight Attendant. I read one sentence and called my attorney: 'Have you heard of this book? And, if you have, did Reese Witherspoon get the rights?' I was assuming she probably did. (Laughs.) I had not even read the book yet, and all of a sudden I have the rights — I guess I’ll just walk into [soon-to-retire Warner Bros. Television Group chairman] Peter Roth’s office with it and say, 'Hey, let’s make this.'"

Cuoco's role in The Flight Attendant led to her being nominated for several awards including two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Her next project is a new film called The Man from Toronto, and she stars in the movie with Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Ellen Barkin.