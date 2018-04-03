Kaley Cuoco Says Her Ex Almost ‘Ruined’ Marriage for Her

Kaley Cuoco is currently engaged to fiancé Karl Cook, and the pair’s trip down the aisle will be the second for The Big Bang Theory star, who was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco discussed the topic of marriage, sharing that she initially thought she wouldn’t walk down the aisle again after her first marriage didn’t work out.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she revealed. “My ex ruined that word for me.”

The actress explained that as time went on, Sweeting became a different person in her eyes.

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” she explained. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his.”

Cuoco and Sweeting got engaged in September 2013 after a three-month courtship, though they announced they were splitting 21 months later.

Cuoco shared that she knew what she could bring to a relationship and that things would eventually fall into place for her.

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” she said. “I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cuoco met Cook six months after announcing her separation from Sweeting, and Cook popped the question at the end of 2017.

The actress recently gushed over Cook while speaking to People at Saturday’s Paw Works’ James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala, calling him her “perfect match.”

“He is my perfect match,” she said. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco added that while the pair shared an instant connection, her feelings increased with each new piece of information she learned about her soon-to-be husband.

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are,” she explained. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us.”

