Kaley Cuoco And Boyfriend Reveal Selfie With A Pony (That Looks Like A Cow)

Kaley Cuoco’s latest Instagram selfie with her boyfriend Karl Cook shows the two of them hugging on a miniature horse that actually looks more like a cow while hanging out at The Peeps Foundation.

Mini heaven @mrtankcook @mylittlepeepers A post shared by @normancook on May 17, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

The 31-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “Mini heaven.”

The adorable pic shows the Big Bang Theory star and her beau snuggling up to a miniature pony. Cuoco’s long locks are tied up into a high bun with loose strands sweeping across her face while she loves on the miniature horse, which on first glance, looks more like a cow because of its coloring and the angle at which the picture was taken. Karl flashed a smile at the camera while Kaley snapped the selfie.

Kaley and Karl are both avid animal lovers and actually first met at a horse-riding competition. Their trip to the Peeps Foundation earlier this week was no doubt a special moment for the two as they were able to hang out with many of their favorite animals, which came in all shapes, sizes, and colors. According to their website, The Peeps Foundation is “dedicated to rescuing dwarf mini’s with special needs and giving them a forever home.

Earlier in the day, Kaley shared a gallery of photos from the visit to the horse stables. She captioned the post: “Unbelievable experience visiting @mylittlepeepers foundation today!!! Thousands of minis, horses, and lamas (sic) being rescued every single day from terrible situations!! Amazing work…thinking of talking (sic) one back home…what do you think?”

Unbelievable experience visiting @mylittlepeepers foundation today!!! Thousands of minis, horses and lamas being rescued every single day from terrible situations!! Amazing work 🙌🏽 thinking of talking one back home… what do you you think? 🤔😍 A post shared by @normancook on May 17, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September of 2016, Kaley Cuoco dished on her love for competitive horseback riding and general appreciation for all animals.

“It’s become a very important part of my life, very serious,” she said. “It kind of levels me out with this whole Hollywood thing.”

While she finds riding horses to be an activity that “levels her out,” Kaley Cuoco said that the horses don’t find it quite as peaceful when she comes around at times.

“Bringing paparazzi to horse shows is not a great idea,” she said. “It spooks the horses, so I’ve actually started showing under a secret name. I have a little bit of an alias which would be really stupid if I said the name right now, so I’ve been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable, but it’s a little bit hard when you’re being followed around.”

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]