Fear Factor Offers Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry A Spot

Kailyn Lowry may be forced to face her fears as the Teen Mom 2 star was offered a slot on MTV’s reboot of Fear Factor. In a recent Twitter exchange, the expectant mother expressed her excitement for the upcoming show and received a surprising response in return.

I cannot wait to see the new fear factor but I literally don’t know how anyone would sign up for this 😂😭🙈 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 30, 2017

The 25-year-old mom tweeted: “I cannot wait to see the new fear factor but I literally don’t know how anyone would sign up for this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after posting the tweet, the official Fear Factor account responded to Kailyn Lowry’s message. They invited Kail to make an appearance on the show should she ever muster up the courage to do so.

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Getting A Spinoff Series

The official Fear Factor account tweeted: “We’ll save you a spot if you ever decide to face your FEARS with us #FearFactor.”

We’ll save you a spot if you ever decide to face your FEARS with us 👌 #FearFactor https://t.co/8K4XpPTfJg — Fear Factor (@FearFactor) May 30, 2017

Fear Factor originally aired on NBC with host Joe Rogan and ran from 2001 to 2006. In 2011, the series was revived once again.

MTV adapted the series with rapper Ludacris tapped to host. The show pitted contestants attempt against one another in scary challenges such as bobbing for snakes, laying in a bed of cockroaches, and eating weird cocktails.

More: Twitter Calls Out Kailyn Lowry For Glaring Typo In New Tweet

While Kailyn Lowry may be interested in watching the series, she is likely not going to have time to appear on Fear Factor in the near future. Lowry recently graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications this past May, and she plans on going to graduate school.

Kail is also staying busy as she has two sons to take care of, 7-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Not to mention, Lowry is pregnant with her third child, who is due in August. Add all of this on top of filming for Teen Mom 2 and it’s fair to say that Lowry won’t have any spare time to appear on Fear Factor.