Jwoww Unveils Strapless Bra Video, Nails Hair Flip

Former Jersey Shore cast member Jennifer Lynn Farley, or Jwoww, gave her social media followers quite a show when she shared two videos of herself trying out the Sneaky Vaunt bra.

Like many celebs, Jwoww showed her followers just how easy it is to accentuate her cleavage in the Sneaky Vaunt garment. In the first video we see Jwoww in the garment, holding the strings in the front with her eyes closed and her hair down and flowing. She does a few hair flips and the video ends. The second video shows the 31-year-old reality star standing in front of a mirror and showing off the simplistic features of the Sneaky Vaunt.

Jwoww captioned the post: “#ad Backless, Strapless AND Cleavage? Yes, @sneakyvaunt is ALL that, but swipe across and check it out for yourself. By now you’ve seen all the videos out there for this push up and it’s hard not to notice how much lift it gives the girls. Big boobs, small boobs it doesn’t matter! OHH and BTW it’s on sale and 20% off right now so get em while they’re hot ladies!”

These type of post are becoming a rarity for Jwoww who usually shows off her beautiful family.

The mother-of-two typically takes to Instagram showing off photos and videos of her spouse Roger Mathews and their two kids Meilani Alexandra Mathews and Greyson Valor Mathews.

She also keeps it family friendly with post of her and former cast mate Snooki’s web series Moms With Attitude, which typically shows new moms arts and crafts projects as well as cooking directions and more.