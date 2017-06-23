Jwoww Shows Off Super Fit Figure In New Instagram Ad Pics

Jwoww is looking as fit as ever and the Jersey Shore alum is taking to Instagram to share some of her tips and tricks on how she sculpts her trim physique. On Thursday, the mother of two posted a pair of new pics in which she displays her toned build and gives a shoutout to a couple of her favorite products.

The 31-year-old reality star shared the first snap with the caption: “I just love seeing the results with #310shake Its so much more than just a weight loss! It keeps me energized and prevents guilty cravings! @310nutrition has an insane 40% off sale going on now! Plus get free shipping by using ‘310pledge’ at checkout. Enjoy! #summerbody #ad.”

The image shows the brunette beauty donning a blush pink sports bra and high-waisted black yoga pants. The outfit perfectly flaunts Jwoww’s busty build and toned tummy as she holds up a hot pink bottle containing a nutritious shake. Jwoww, whose real name is Jennifer Farley, completed her look by braiding her long locks and rocking glasses.

Jwoww kept the steamy pics coming by unleashing another snap that showed her in a different workout getup promoting Flat Tummy Tea. She was leaning up against a gate wearing a skintight maroon camisole with black spandex bottoms. With one leg propped up against the gate, Jwoww looked down at the ground while holding up a bag of the weight loss beverage towards the camera.

She captioned the pic: “#ad I’m coming in HOT! Only thing that might be hotter…the @flattummytea sale going down right now! It’s 20% off…YES, it works, and YES, this sale is bloat’s worst nightmare! I know nothing gets my tummy flat or my confidence up like this stuff does (or as quickly), so If you want to be summer ready too now’s the time to get started! Go check them out!”

This isn’t the first time that Jwoww has put her body on display for social media this week. On Wednesday, she released a tattoo-filled snap to share a before and after look at her physical transformation from using Flat Tummy Tea. See the pic here.