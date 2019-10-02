Justin Timberlake Tackled by Stranger While Walking With Jessica Biel During Paris Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake was tackled by a stranger on the street this week, and the whole thing was caught on camera. Timberlake was in France attending Paris Fashion Week with his wife, Jessica Biel, when the stranger attacked. Photos of the incident were then published by Entertainment Tonight. Timberlake and Biel were on a busy street when a stranger went after the pop star. In pictures from the scene, he is visible grabbing Timberlake’s leg, apparently trying to stop him from moving and pull him to the ground. The man wore a suit and glasses, and held one hand to his face, possibly trying to obscure his appearance.

According to a report by E! News, the assailant was named Vitalii Sediuk. This is apparently a common occurrence for Sediuk, who views these handsy moments as “pranks.” The viral sensation has grabbed other stars in the past, often trying to pull them to the ground with him.

In videos posted elsewhere, it is clear that Timberlake and Biel were approaching the entrance to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show. Reporters and cameras were all around them, but luckily, so were security guards.

The bodyguards descended on Sediuk in no time, wrenching his grip on Timberlake free and escorting him away from the scene. The *NSYNC alum did not even have to stop, nor release his grip on his wife’s hand. With a shake of his leg, he was on his way.

Still, Biel’s grasp visibly tightened on her husband’s fingers in that harrowing moment, unsure of what was going on. She got a little ahead of him before turning around to see what was going on.

Jessica Biel’s reaction is the best the way she grabbed Justin Timberlake… Relationship Goals pic.twitter.com/0aGwZ67909 — Sulaf(JT)TNKid (@SulafTnkid) October 1, 2019

Sediuk has crashed many red carpet events before, though it is unclear how he finds his way into the exclusive crowds. He is especially active at Paris Fashion Week each year, though he is well-traveled. In 2014, he popped up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, where he shoved his face into Bradley Cooper’s crotch.

Sediuk has a long resume of other celebrity ambushes. In 2012, he tried to kiss Will Smith at the premiere of Men in Black III, and he showed up at the Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2014 with no pants on, surprising Ciara with a hug.

Sediuk has even gotten ahold of Kim Kardashian a total of three times. Two of these “pranks” took place within one week of each other in 2014, while the third was in 2016. Perhaps Sediuk’s crowning achievement, however, was getting onstage at the Grammys in 2013, just as Adele was accepting an award.

So far, Timberlake has not commented on the bizarre encounter.