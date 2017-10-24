Justin Timberlake Won’t Get Paid For Super Bowl Performance

Justin Timberlake is set to perform for the halftime show at Super Bowl LII, but he won’t be taking home a paycheck for the highly coveted gig.

The 36-year-old singer is joining a long list of A-list musicians that have not been paid for their performance despite their power and fame.

The NFL has been clear about its stance on the issue.

“We do not pay the artists,” NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter told Forbes. “We cover expenses and production costs.”

Timberlake – as well as other past stars like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Madonna – will be performing solely for the prestige and exposure of the event.

While it may seem like the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer doesn’t need the exposure, given his 62 million Twitter followers, the halftime show of the Super Bowl is essentially a free advertisement that airs in front of more than 100 million people.

According to Forbes, the halftime performers at the Super Bowl typically experience a huge boost in music sales. Even the stars that are already wildly successful will likely see a massive increase.

As for Timberlake, this will be his third time performing at the Super Bowl. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXVIII. Timberlake’s upcoming show at Super Bowl LI will give him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer on the halftime stage.

Super Bowl LII is set to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, and will be airing on NBC.