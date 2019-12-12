Justin Timberlake Spotted Alone in New Orleans After Public Apology to Jessica Biel, Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake was seen all alone in New Orleans in a new group of photos that surfaced on Thursday, a week after he apologized for holding actress Alisha Wainwright‘s hand late last month. In his apology, Timberlake admitted he “drank way too much” the night the photos were taken. His wife, actress Jessica Biel, is reportedly “upset and embarrassed” by the drama.

On Wednesday, Timberlake was seen hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans, reports Page Six. The photos show him looking downcast and unhappy while on break form production on the film Palmer.

The scandal began in late November, when photos of Wainwright and Timberlake holding hands as they hung out on a balcony in New Orleans surfaced. The two are in the city to film Palmer, in which Timberlake plays a former high school football player putting his life back together after leaving prison. Wainwright, who stars in Netflix’s Raising Dion, plays a teacher who starts a relationship with Timberlake’s character.

Thanks to the attention the photos received, Timberlake decided to speak out. On Dec. 5, he posted an apology on Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake concluded, “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Biel has not spoken publicly about the situation, although she has been photographed several times, often wearing her wedding ring. A source said earlier this week that Biel was “upset and embarrassed” by the drama. It was reported earlier today that Biel plans on visiting Timberlake at the Palmer set.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” a source told Us Weekly.

Biel’s first post on Instagram since the scandal began had nothing to do with it. She shared a clip with a group of friends, and Biel looked happy as the group posed for a photo.

Timberlake “hopes by addressing what happened and apologizing to her publicly that they can put this behind them and start to move on,” a source told E! News last week. “Justin feels like the story isn’t dying and hopes this will be the end of it. He always tries to keep his private life private, but he knows he made a big mistake in public and now has to own up to it.”

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and have a son, Silas, 4.

Photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images