Justin Timberlake Returns to Instagram for First Proper Photo Since Alisha Wainwright Scandal Apology

About a couple of weeks after he took to Instagram to share an apology to his wife for the Alisha Wainwright scandal, Justin Timberlake has posted yet another photo to his social media account. This time, he’s focusing on the positive.

On Dec. 17, Timberlake posted a photo of a ranch at sunset, and it is indeed an incredibly beautiful landscape snap. Based on his caption, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer is looking forward to heading to the location for a little rest and relaxation.

“Ready for this view,” he captioned the snap.

As previously mentioned, this marks Timberlake’s first since he took to Instagram and publicly apologized to his wife and family on Dec. 4. His apology came a couple of weeks after Timberlake and his Palmer co-star, Wainwright, were spotted getting close while out in New Orleans.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He then address his young son, Silas, in the post.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

While this may be Timberlake’s first post since publishing that public apology, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been active on Instagram lately. His wife, Jessica Biel, has posted a slew of photos recently that the singer has commented on. As Us Weekly noted, on Monday, Biel posted a boomerang clip of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting on an exercise ball as she models some athletic wear.

“Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life??” she captioned the post. “I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon!” In response to her post, Timberlake commented with a couple of heart emojis and a heart-eye emoji.