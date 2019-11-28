Justin Timberlake ‘Feels Guilty’ After Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

Rumors have been swirling around the last few days about Justin Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright potentially having a more-than-friends type relationship, and now an insider is saying that the former *NSYNC band member “feels guilty” and will make it up to his wife Jessica Biel.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing,” a source told E! News. “But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable.”

The insider added that the singer had “too much to drink and got carried away,” but that he and Biel’s “marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her.”

They also continued to say that Timberlake “knows how lucky he is” and said that it’s “not a big deal” because they were with other people and not alone.

While shooting his new movie Palmer in New Orleans, the 38-year-old was spotted holding hands and getting a little cozy with his co-star Wainwright who’s character plays Timberlake’s love interest in the film. The two were spotted at the Absinthe House when photos surfaced showing Timberlake holding her hand, and at one point in time, she has her hand on his thigh. The two had been drinking, and at least four drinks were seen sitting on the table in front of them.

Timberlake and Biel have been married for seven years now and share 4-year-old son Silas together, but Timberlake has been spotted recently without his wedding ring on. However, this could be due to his role. Adding to the photos, there was a video that surfaced showing Timberlake placing his hand on her waist, but had obviously drank too much because he needed to lean on the wall for support. An onlooker spoke with The Sun sharing that he also grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee, where she then gently stroked his leg. At that point he then grabbed her hand with both of his.

According to Wainwright’s rep, “There is no validity to the speculation,” they told Entertainment Tonight.

The two were surrounded by cast and crew of the film as they looked over Bourbon Street, with further claims saying that it was nothing but an innocent night out with everyone who’s part of the project.

Palmer shares the story of a former football star who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison, then strikes up a friendship with a young boy.